Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MU. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,027,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,490. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after buying an additional 10,672,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $515,401,000 after buying an additional 986,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 154.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,709,000 after buying an additional 5,905,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after buying an additional 4,141,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

