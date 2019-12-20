Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.
NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.53 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.97.
In other Micron Technology news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,490 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $515,401,000 after purchasing an additional 986,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
