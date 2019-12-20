Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.53 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,490 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $515,401,000 after purchasing an additional 986,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

