Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

