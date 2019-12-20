Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.84

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $157.84 and last traded at $156.75, with a volume of 268992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.71.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

