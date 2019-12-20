Millennial ESports (CVE:GAME) Shares Down 10.5%

Millennial ESports Corp (CVE:GAME) shares fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$1.02, 83,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 215% from the average session volume of 26,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

About Millennial ESports (CVE:GAME)

Millennial Esports Corp. provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting worldwide. It offers tournament platform that provides ladder, tournament, and direct challenge competitions to gamers in various e-sports titles; e-sports focused mobile applications; data analytics; and execution tools.

