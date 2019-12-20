Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.66 ($0.46) and last traded at A$0.65 ($0.46), approximately 471,830 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.63 ($0.45).

The firm has a market cap of $186.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.54.

About Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR)

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

