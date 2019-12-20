Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.99

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.15. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 116,067 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 106.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

