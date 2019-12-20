Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.99

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.15. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 116,067 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
In other Mizuho Financial Group news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 106.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
