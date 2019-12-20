MKM Partners Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $31.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Seaport Global Securities lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.09.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 197,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. Devon Energy has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.