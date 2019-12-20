More Coin (MORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $70,952.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $70,952.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

