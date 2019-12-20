Morgan Stanley Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $150.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $125.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

