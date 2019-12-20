Morgan Stanley Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $140.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

NXPI stock opened at $127.25 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,087 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $260,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

