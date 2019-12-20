Morgan Stanley Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CON. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €132.59 ($154.18).

Get Continental alerts:

ETR CON opened at €116.64 ($135.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €121.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €120.07. Continental has a 12 month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.60.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.