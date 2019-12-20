MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MTFB stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.36. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MOTIF BIO PLC/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.27% of MOTIF BIO PLC/S worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

