MyWish (WISH) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. MyWish has a total market cap of $60,160.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00186888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.01226791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00120221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

