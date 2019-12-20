Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,313,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,800% from the previous session’s volume of 390,132 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NK shares. ValuEngine lowered Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 164,604.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 71.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nantkwest by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 280,108 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.