National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on National Vision in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.71.

EYE opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.56. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, Director Thomas V. Taylor bought 3,610 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.90. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

