Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.52

Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5206 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.42.

NYSEARCA:MXDU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.