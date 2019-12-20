Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6829 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.67.

NYSEARCA:RBIN opened at $25.67 on Friday. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24.

