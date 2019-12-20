Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Trading Down 24.1% This Week

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Natmin Pure Escrow has a total market capitalization of $15,211.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Coinlim, Fatbtc and BitMart. In the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052490 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00326110 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004044 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013942 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Natmin Pure Escrow

Natmin Pure Escrow (CRYPTO:NAT) is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,296,984 tokens. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE . The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io . The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Trading

Natmin Pure Escrow can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, BitMart and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Natmin Pure Escrow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

