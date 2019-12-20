Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Trading 5.9% Higher

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares were up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.02, approximately 140,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 153,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Navios Maritime by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Navios Maritime by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 83,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 194,751 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

