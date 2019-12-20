Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Posts Earnings Results

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Navistar International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Navistar International stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

