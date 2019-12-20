Netflix (NFLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/19/2019 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/7/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00.

12/2/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

11/25/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $308.00.

11/23/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2019 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $446.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $451.00.

10/22/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,817,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.35. The company has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,949 shares of company stock worth $39,615,261. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

