Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $371.86.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.35. The firm has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,949 shares of company stock valued at $39,615,261. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

