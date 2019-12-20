Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Research Coverage Started at Eight Capital

Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.49.

NEM opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of -0.06.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $135,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,075. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 115,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 107,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

