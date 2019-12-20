Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $798.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $117.53. 955,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $2,430,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,038,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,976. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,848,000 after purchasing an additional 531,841 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,173,000 after buying an additional 397,755 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,025,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.