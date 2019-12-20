Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut Nordson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Nordson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.57.

NDSN stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $164.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,034. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.30. Nordson has a 12-month low of $111.07 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $1,769,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $72,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,913 shares of company stock worth $9,204,541. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

