Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CMO Scott A. Meden Sells 17,193 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JWN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

