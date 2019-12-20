Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

JWN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. 4,559,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,322. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,976,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 146.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 108,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

