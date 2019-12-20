North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 1,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 313,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 74,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

