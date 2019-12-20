Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will post $178.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.90 million and the highest is $188.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $152.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $629.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $654.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $745.87 million, with estimates ranging from $717.67 million to $800.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:NOG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 5,364,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,906. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.