NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) received a C$13.00 target price from analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

NWH.UN traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.98. 172,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.92. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

