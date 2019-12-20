Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.93

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.93, with a volume of 571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,932,000 after buying an additional 152,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,556,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,156,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after acquiring an additional 248,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

