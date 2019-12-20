Novacoin 1-Day Volume Hits $722.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $644,324.00 and $722.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060776 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00087199 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000849 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,245.76 or 1.00645427 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

