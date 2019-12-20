NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,600. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.21 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.