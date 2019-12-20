NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.29.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. 156,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,301. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in NRG Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 546,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 117,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

