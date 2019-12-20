NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $581.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,827,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196 over the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

