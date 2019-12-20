NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.77.

NVDA traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.03. The stock had a trading volume of 159,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,830. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $231.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.74 and a 200 day moving average of $179.52. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $7,649,104 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

