Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Obseva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of OBSV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,952. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.59. Obseva has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. On average, research analysts predict that Obseva will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Obseva in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Obseva by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

