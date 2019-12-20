Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.
OBSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Obseva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.
Shares of OBSV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,952. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.59. Obseva has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $15.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Obseva in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Obseva by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
About Obseva
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
