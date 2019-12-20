Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.17.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 323,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,057. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,900 shares of company stock worth $1,620,829. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,377,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $5,386,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.