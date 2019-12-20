Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Shares Down 22.3%

Ocean Thermal Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:CPWR) was down 22.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 53,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 42,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPWR)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. It produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

