OceanaGold (ASX:OGC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (ASX:OGC) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$2.64 ($1.87) and last traded at A$2.63 ($1.87), 633,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 300,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.54 ($1.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 131.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.69.

About OceanaGold (ASX:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

