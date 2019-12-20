Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

