Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Old Second Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,880. The company has a market capitalization of $398.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.03. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

