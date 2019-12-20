Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the fourth quarter are stable of late. The company's investment in the IT project is likely to provide annual cost savings. The Lake City Army contract will also drive the company's Winchester unit. Olin also remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, Olin’s Chlor Alkali and Epoxy units are facing headwinds from a challenging pricing and demand environment. The company faces continued weakness in caustic soda pricing. It is also witnessing lower liquid epoxy resin pricing across all regions, which is hurting the Epoxy unit’s revenues. Olin also faces headwind from planned maintenance turnaround costs, which are likely to weigh on its margins in the fourth quarter. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. 18,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,408. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.56. Olin has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Olin by 59.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 6.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Olin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 63,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Olin by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

