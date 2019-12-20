Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 5.6%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.70, 1,143,359 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 288% from the average session volume of 294,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

