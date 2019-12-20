OneRoot Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.84 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.70 or 0.06751349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001473 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

