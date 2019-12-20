Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Cap of $344.53 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $344.53 million and approximately $72.65 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00007518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Hotbit and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, Koinex, Binance, Hotbit, Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi, BitMart, Bibox, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.