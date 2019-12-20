Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells $33,475.12 in Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $33,475.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 33,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $287.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ooma Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.60.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.
