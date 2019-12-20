Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells $33,475.12 in Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $33,475.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 33,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $287.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ooma Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ooma by 37.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,395,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 383,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 448,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,253,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

