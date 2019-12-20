OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter.

OPBK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 30,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

