Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 200,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,545. Open Text has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Open Text by 185.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after buying an additional 488,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 110.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 401,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Open Text by 43.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,263 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Open Text by 96.1% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 677,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,027,000 after purchasing an additional 332,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Open Text by 29,702.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 326,731 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

